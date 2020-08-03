Chelsea Reportedly Willing To Sell N’golo Kante This Summer

Reports coming out of Stamford Bridge has revealed that Chelsea are willing to allow midfielder N’Golo Kante leave the club this summer.

The Times says the Blues midfielder has struggled with injuries this season and could be let go if the right bid is made – as they prioritise a deal to bring in Kai Havertz.

Selling World Cup winner Kante could help the Londoners recoup much of the fee they will spend on Bayer Leverkusen star Havertz, which could total £80million.

The 29-year-old, who turns 30 next March, could be allowed to leave following his fitness issues which have prevented Frank Lampard from being able to call on him for much of the campaign.

Alongside Havertz, the Chelsea manager also wants a new goalkeeper and to sign left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester. [TB]