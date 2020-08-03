CAN Calls For An End To Killings In Souther Kaduna

The South East Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called for a stop to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The chapter’s chairman, Bishop Goddy Okafor also called for the protection of lives and properties in Kaduna.

He pointed out that the recent killings in Southern Kaduna have created an atmosphere of fear.

He said: “The killings going on in Southern Kaduna are very disturbing.

“We are one people, and we believe we’re one nation, but for these persistent killings going on in Southern Kaduna to keep occurring without drastic measures to stop it is very disturbing.

“These people that are being killed in Kaduna are Nigerians.

“Governments and security agencies owe it as a duty to protect them.

“The protection of lives and property is the responsibility of the government.

“Every time there are killings, some bandits are blamed.

“So, we keep asking, these bandits are they really human beings or spirits?”

He added that if the situation is not checked, it may end up affecting the country’s healthcare system.

“If we lose all our good hands when we are sick, who will take care of us?

“Government should listen to the NMA and keep the best doctors we have with us here,” the Bishop said.