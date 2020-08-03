BBNaija 2020: Why I Voted Lilo To Be Evicted – Dorothy

Dorothy Bachor has revealed why she decided to vote Lilo to be evicted from the ongoing BBNaija 2020 reality TV show.

The housemates were asked to pick between Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na for possible eviction from the show.

Lilo and Ka3na ended up being the two housemates voted out by others.

Being among those who voted for Lilo’s eviction, Dorothy Bachor revealed that the decision was a difficult one to make.

“Voting Lilo was one of the hardest decision, but I saved Ka3na and Praise because I was very close to them.

“I will miss their contribution in the house especially in the kitchen,” Dorathy told Biggie.

Lilo has now taken to Instastories to revealed that she wishes she could turn back the hands of time.