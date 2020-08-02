Why Ajimobi’s Widow Was Angry At Me – Oyo Deputy Governor

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan has opened up on why Florence Ajimobi, the widow of late Abiola Ajimobi, was angry at him and other leaders in the state.

Olaniyan addressed the issue when he was paid a visit by South-West Group of Online Publishers on Sallah day.

Mrs Ajimobi had spoken angrily at the deputy governor and others who paid her a condolence visit when her husband died of COVID-19.

But commenting on the incident, PUNCH reported that Olaniyan said, “I was not angry with Mrs Ajimobi and the family. I had no premonition that something like that was going to happen.

“When you are going into politics, you must not forget to put the Omoluabi ethos in your bag. In fact, you must have had it before going into politics. You must know when to give respect.

“I cautioned the ADC and Chief Detail after we got there that nobody must be touched. I told them to keep their heads when others were losing theirs.

“She ( Mrs Ajimobi) has called and we have settled everything. I understand her, she was grieving, mourning the death of her husband. We don’t know the enormity of that grief.”