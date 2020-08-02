Southern Kaduna Killings Is Act Of Terrorism, Not Vengeance – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani has said that the Southern Kaduna killings should be seen as an act of terrorism and not vengeance.

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State had stated that the killings are not related to ethnicity or religion.

The Presidency through Garba Shehu described the killings as motivated by politics and vengeance.

However, Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central at the Senate said that the “killings in southern Kaduna is not a revenge, it’s terrorism and must be treated as such”

His statement reads: “The continuous violence and bloodshed in southern Kaduna stands is unconscionable and stands unreservedly condemned,” he said.

“The blood of the innocent is being spilt in the most unimaginably cruel and unspeakably evil manner and with impunity. In southern Kaduna, the north has lost its conscience and the nation has lost its will and spirit. Terrorists have turned southern Kaduna to a mortuary and a graveyard.

“The federal and state government must live up to their moral and constitutional duties and responsibilities by ending the slaughter and the carnage now.

“The killings in southern Kaduna is not a revenge, it’s terrorism and must be treated as such. Gunmen have become the government. Funerals services have become a daily routine. We are becoming a nation of endless mourning and ceaseless bereavement.

“Where women and children are killed and buried every day, the evil that will hunt and torment the nation has been planted. Nigerian political elites shed more tears when their friends dies and no tears when their poor people die.

“The Nigerian poor respectfully mourn the death of the rich or the powerful, the Nigerian rich or the powerful have no tears for the death of the poor.

“Where the people cannot be protected from systemic killings and are not allowed to defend themselves, the government carries the sum of the moral burden of guilt and complicity.

“The national flag is splashed with blood each time an innocent man or woman is killed.”