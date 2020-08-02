PDP Clears Air On Ondo Deputy Governor Dumping Party

The Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, has not dumped the party.

Ajayi decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, after a fall out with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He, however, failed to clinch the PDP governorship ticket which he lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

A statement issued by Zadok Akintoye, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP reveals that Ajayi has not informed the party of any exit plan.

“Please note that clarification on the allegation has been sought from the Deputy Governor. He has given assurances given to the leadership of the party of his intention to stay in the PDP.

“We, therefore, implore all members of the party and the general public to disregard the information as H.E. has assured the party leaders and elders (on his honor) of not leaving”, it read in part.