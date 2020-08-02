Pastor Tunde Bakare Kicks Against Reopening Of Worship Centers

Pastor Tunde Bakare who presides over Citadel Global Community Church has kicked against the decision to reopen worship centers amid COVID-19.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced yesterday that worship centers can reopen as from August 7.

Bakare who delivered a sermon in Sunday warned Christians not to allow anyone to lead them like sheep to the slaughter.

He said: “I have to appeal to you once again, please keep safe and do your best to stay alive. Do not let anyone, whether religious leader or governmental leader, to drive you like a sheep to the slaughter.

“If they (the government and the disease control authorities) said that the month of August is going to be the peak of the infection, why should they ask people to rush in (re-open the churches) again?

“Please keep safe and do your best to keep alive by keeping all the necessary rules. We know that by the grace of God this pandemic like the others before it has an expiry date. It shall not see our end. We shall see its end in the mighty name of Jesus.”