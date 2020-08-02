Nigeria Moving Without Direction, Needs Prayers – Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, has opined that Nigeria is currently without direction and as such needs prayers.

While commissioning the party’s new secretariat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday, Secondus urged Nigerians to pray towards having a truthful, honest and trusted leader.

Secondus stressed that Nigeria needed prayers and God’s intervention.

He commended PDP governors across the country for their achievements.

According to Secondus: “Our country today needs leaders who will be truthful, honest and trusted.

“The PDP has shown clearly that we have the best governors because of the roll call of achievements and the country can confirm what they have seen.

“Our county needs a lot of prayers.

“A country with no direction, without a captain, we need a lot of prayers.

“You all know what we are going through.

“We need God’s intervention.”