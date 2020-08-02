Lagos State Issues Guidelines For Schools Ahead Of August 3 Reopening

The Office of Education Quality Assurance has given guidelines ahead of the reopening of schools in Lagos State on August 3.

The reopening was ordered to allow exit classes have their final exams.

The guidelines were given by the Director-General, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who noted that it goes in line with what the Federal Government issued.

She said, “What is expected of them during the training is that they have to create their own re-opening plans based on our template on distance learning plans, blended learning plans, health and safety protocols like fumigation of classrooms, provision of running water and soap for handwashing.

“Others include staggering of student’s time to maintain social distancing and taking of measurements to figure out how many students to be physically together at a point in time.

“Health and Safety officers must be available at the premises and schools must also have a plan for Ciovid-19 like having knowledge of local isolation centres. They must also have learning managers that will ensure that students are learning either at home or in school. He will keep track of assessment to measure the quality of students learning, help teachers with learning plans and the curriculum”.

Private schools are required to register for clearance by visiting the agency website on www.oeqalagos.com or www.lagoslearnstogether.com.