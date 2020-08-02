Kwankwaso Cries Out As Dadiyata Remains Missing After 365 Days

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso cried out over the lack of knowledge of the whereabout of blogger Abubakar Idris aka Dadiyata.

The Department of State Security, DSS, has denied knowledge of the whereabout of the blogger who is a critic of the Federal and Kano State Governments.

Kwankwaso revealed that the situation “has been a source of unimaginable pain to his family and friends as no lead has been established till date as regards his whereabouts or the identity of his abductors.”

He wondered how he could go missing for 365 days without a trace of his whereabout.

“The unfortunate incident speaks volumes of the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria,” Kwankwaso declared.

He revealed that all efforts towards unraveling Dadiyata’s whereabouts have been to no avail.

“We shall not relent until we get answers about his whereabouts”, the former governor assured.

“While doing that our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with @dadiyata’s family and friends as we continue to urge security agencies to do everything necessary and rescue him from his abductors”, he added.