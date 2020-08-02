Aubameyang Speaks On Leaving Arsenal After FA Cup Win

Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said that he’s not thinking about his future with the club whom he guided to a 14 FA Cup trophy.

Aubameyang scored a brace at Wembley to hand Arsenal a 2-1 win against Chelsea in the final.

Before the game, the 31-year has been speculated to be interested in a future away from the club.

He believed to be demanding £250,000 as wages to remain with the London side.

He told BT Sports after the game: “I’m really not thinking about this.

“I just want to enjoy with the guys and take the trophy now.”

The statement by the Gabonese strike has been described by former Manchester United captain, Rio Ferdinand, as something coming from someone who wants to leave.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “That to me says he is gone.

“I just feel like either there has been no negotiation up until now which I don’t believe.

“I feel there have definitely been negotiations or he’s already decided I’m going to go.

“I am going to enjoy this moment with my team-mates, and I don’t want to talk about my future.

“From my own perspective if I am committed to the club and I know I am staying this is a moment for me to say I am going to sort it out. It’s not done yet, but I will try and get it sorted out here guys.

“That just sounds like someone who is looking to go elsewhere. Arsenal needs to do all they can to get this guy to stay.”