Arteta Thanks Guardiola After Arsenal FA Cup Trophy Win Against Chelsea

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has thanked his former boss at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, after he won his first trophy as a football manager.
Arteta guided Arsenal to their 14th FA Cup trophy by beating Chelsea in the final.
The game which ended 2-1 was a battle between Arteta and Frank Lampard who are fresh managers in mainstream football.
A brace by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had Arsenal come from behind after Christian Pullisic got the opener for Chelsea.
After winning the trophy, Arteta thanked Guardiola whom he served as assistant manager for three years at Manchester City.
“I miss my family so much they have been all the way with me,” Arteta told BT Sport.
“Thank you, as well. I have to thank Pep in a very big way because I am a manager in a big part to him so I think I have to consider that as well.”
