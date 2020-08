Actress Omo Britico Buys New House In Lekki On 40th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Oluwatosin Olayinka aka Omo Britico is the proud owner of a new house in Lekki which she bought to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The news of the house was shared by actress Iyabo Ojo who last week flaunted her own house.

She wrote: “Oluwatosin, Olayinka, Apeke….I celebrate you on this special day..Its your birthday and I am super excited for you. Oluwatosin mi..

My prayer for you today is that the one who reigns, the one who sits on the throne above, my heavenly father, will continue to guide guard and protect you..He will continue to bless you and cause his face to shine upon you..I pray that each and everything your heart desires will come to fruition…

Through thick and thin, its been you and I.. We have really come a long way.. God is faithful. I love you soooo much, I really do..You are truthful and loyal and my oh my, you are selfless to a fault!!…despite purchasing your home months back, you didn’t announce it to the world but waited for me to get mine too. You encouraged me so much, you pestered the life outta me!!!..but look at us today…

I know you didn’t want this out in the atmosphere so please forgive me.

But hey thats how we do, we RIDE together & we RISE together..So I openly congratulate you today…My favourite, special and awesome Boss lady…

Ha, who can love me like Apeke?? No one o. Even when we argue, you make it right by ignoring my “sillyness”. I thank God for bringing you my way. You’ve been a blessing and you deserve to be celebrated. Olayinka, I could go on and on…..so lemme control myself.

Happy birthday again hun..God bless your precious heart…Beautiful people, please celebrate and pray for her with me..”