117 Nigerians Evacuated From Three African Countries

At least 117 stranded Nigerians have returned from Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania via Nigerian airline, Azman Air on Sunday morning.

The airline, in a tweet, announced that the evacuees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, early Sunday.

The returnees, who tested negative for Covid-19 before departure, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days according to the protocol of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Evacuation Update: A Total of 117 Passengers evacuated from 3 African Countries <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rwanda?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Rwanda</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tanzania?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Tanzania</a> & <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Uganda?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Uganda</a> by <a href=”https://twitter.com/AzmanAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@AzmanAir</a> safely arrived at International Wing of MMA Lagos 2nd August 2020 around 03:00hrs<br><br>We wish all the Passengers a Wonderful Stay in Nigeria<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsFlyAzmanAir?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#LetsFlyAzmanAir</a> <a href=”https://t.co/3UMPj4VmZk”>pic.twitter.com/3UMPj4VmZk</a></p>— AzmanAir – #LetsFlyAzmanAir (@AzmanAir) <a href=”https://twitter.com/AzmanAir/status/1289745953239339008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 2, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js