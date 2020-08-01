You Have No Right To Regulate Churches, Oyakhilome Tells Government

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said that the Nigerian government has no right to regulate the amount of time the church spends on Sunday services.

The government in a new list of guidelines had told worship centers spend less time during services so as to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Reacting to the guidelines, Oyakhilome expressed disgust that some pastors agreed to it.

Oyakhilome said, “We can serve God as he wants us to, not as somebody says we should.

“I am appalled that some people have the audacity to tell us how many hours we can spend in church. How dare you?

“What in the world do you think you are? Your time is short. You cannot tell God’s people how long they can spend in church. If you built the building for them and you are saying you are not going to let them enter the building, maybe because you built it.

“But if you didn’t, you have no right to tell God’s people you’re going to spend one hour or two hours in church. I tell you, the number of hours you tell them they have in the church is the number of hours you have left.”