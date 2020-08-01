We Beat Obama Four Years Ago, We’ll Do it Again- Trump says

The United States President Donald Trump has said that he will defeat Joe Biden and the support he gets from Barack Obama come November.
Trump recalled how he defeated Hillary Clinton who was supported by Obama against in 2016.
He also pointed out that his support base is doing great.
”Obama worked harder for Hillary Clinton and the losing Clinton Campaign than she worked for herself! Now he’s working with Sleepy Joe – will be same result. MAGA is energized like never before!”, he tweeted on August 1.
In an earlier tweet, Trump wrote; ”We beat Obama 4 years ago, he worked harder than Crooked Hillary, and we’ll do it again!”
