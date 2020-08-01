Obaseki Heading For Sound, Comprehensive Defeat – APC

The All Progressives Party (APC) has predicted that Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is heading for a defeat in the state’s governorship elections.

Recall that Obaseki defected from the APC to become the Peoples Democratic Party’s flagbearer and will slug it out with a fellow defector, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the APC.

In a statement signed and made available to DAILY POST by Prince John Mayaki, Chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, the APC described Obaseki as a confused man merely projecting the criminal plans PDP is perfecting.

“Despite spending four years in office, Obaseki has neither achievements nor plans to show,” the statement added.

“He is campaigning largely on empty rhetorics, revisionism, and shameful blackmail and propaganda.

“Election may be weeks away but the truth has finally dawned on Obaseki. He is on his way to a sound, comprehensive defeat so like all failures, he is already preparing the grounds for his defeat with false, ridiculous accusations.

“He is also trying to deflect attention while himself and his party, already renowned for violence, continue to ferry thugs and cultists into the State to rig the election.

“But he will be resisted. Together with our people, we are going to keep watch and ensure the votes to return Obaseki to where he came from are protected and made to count.”