Nobody Is Safe In Borno State Anymore – Shehu Of Borno

By - 3 hours on August 01, 2020
Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, the Shehu of Borno has said that people are no longer safe in the state due to the attacks from insurgents.

His words come days after the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State was attacked by insurgents.

The monarch made this known during a courtesy visit to the governor in celebration of Sallah.

“Your Excellency, we’re not happy about what happened in Baga. It is a very unfortunate and great pity. If the convoy of the Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, then nobody is safe. Because he is the number one citizen of the state, he is the Chief Security Officer of the State.

“If a convoy of such highly placed person in the State will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worse, I urge everyone to raise up our hands to seek Allah’s intervention,” the Shehu said.

