No Boat Mishap Recorded On Sallah Day – LASWA

Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA, has said that no boat mishap no boat mishap was recorded on Sallah day which was on Friday.

According to LASWA General Manager Oluwadamilola, the only mishap recorded was on Wednesday when a boat capsized.

Five persons were rescued while ten died after the boat that was enroute Badagry from Apapa capsized.

Giving an account of what happened, Oluwadamilola said that the driver of the boat was distracted while trying to collect transport fare fare from the passengers who were yet to put on their life jacket while on board.

He said: “Rescue effort was immediate as the boat was just a few meters from the landing but only five people were rescued.”

He added: “LASWA has apprehended the boat captain and has handed him over to marine police for further investigation and sanctions. The Emergency and Regulatory Authorities are still on a search and rescue operation”.