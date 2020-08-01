Nigeria Evacuates 300 Citizens From United States

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has confirmed the evacuation of at least 300 more stranded citizens from the United States.

According to NIDCOM on Saturday via Twitter, the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 15:00pm via the Ethiopian Airlines.

The evacuation is the fifth from the US since the Federal Government started flying Nigerians who were stranded as a result of the COVID-19 back home.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING NEWS.<br><br>5TH EVACUATION FLIGHT FROM USA.<br><br>300 Nigerians arrive Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos from the United States of America at about 1500HRS today 1st of August 2020 via Ethiopian Airlines.<br>This brings the number of evacuees from the US to a total of 1,430.<br>1/2. <a href=”https://t.co/Gs6CGr4sZY”>pic.twitter.com/Gs6CGr4sZY</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1289623703693586433?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 1, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

All the evacuees tested Negative to COVID-19 before boarding the flight but will also observe the mandatory 4-day self-isolation as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.