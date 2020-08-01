Napoli Gives Details Of What it Costs To Sign Osimhen

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed how much it cost the Italian Serie A side to land Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s move from Lille to Napoli was confirmed yesterday after a deal of €70 million was concluded.

The total amount to land the striker who scored 18 goals in 38 games for Lille is said to amount to €100 million when bonuses and other packages are included.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Laurentiis revealed that Osimhen’s arrival means that there is no room left for Arkadiusz Milik at Napoli.

He said, “We’d been following Osimhen for some time. Both Giuntoli and Gattuso wanted him, and they convinced me to sacrifice €70m. With bonuses it will rise to €80m, and if we factor in his wages it will easily reach €100m.”

“Milik has always been on the market. Since I met him I’ve been asking him to renew his contract, but he just looks at me and doesn’t reply. So you should be aware that he’s leaving. He’ll go to the highest bidder, because I won’t make a discout for anyone. Otherwise he risks staying at Napoli and probably won’t fit in the manager’s plans.”