How Dress Code Plays Role In Ladies Getting Raped – Victoria Inyama

Actress Victoria Inyama has advised ladies against indecent dressing so as to prevent themselves from becoming a rape victim.

Sharing on Instagram, Victoria Inyama said that government is not doing enough in punishing rapists.

The actress reminded ladies that some people who have mental illness engage in rape because certain clothes triggers the desire to commit the act.

She shared: ‘Appropriate Dressing & Comportment

“It’s obvious to me that the Nigerian government is not really ready to put a fixed penalty to rape and so I beg my ladies (minus the minors or aged victims) to plsssss dress in appropriate clothing so as to reduce the trigger for the perpetrators.

“A lot of these Perpetrators have underlying mental health issues & being around them in certain clothing is a trigger…..sadly the victim still gets to be shamed & ridiculed, so since this government is Not ready to do much, it would be wise to safeguard yourself.

“Yes, it’s not about the dressing some will say & compare with Europe & America, but remember they take rape cases seriously unlike Nigerian. Think about it.

#notorape #notodomesticviolence”.