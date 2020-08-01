Governor Fayemi Of Ekiti Tests Negative From COVID-19

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that he has tested negative for the coronavirus after spending 11 days in isolation.

Speaking on his official Twitter account, the governor revealed that he carried out repeated tests which eventually came back negative.

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well-wishers for the prayers and solidarity.

“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF”

