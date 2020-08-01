Governor Fayemi Of Ekiti Tests Negative From COVID-19

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that he has tested negative for the coronavirus after spending 11 days in isolation.
Speaking on his official Twitter account, the governor revealed that he carried out repeated tests which eventually came back negative.
“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative.
“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well-wishers for the prayers and solidarity.
“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF”
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF</p>— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) <a href=”https://twitter.com/kfayemi/status/1289431461687263234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 1, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.