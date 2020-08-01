Former PDP Chairman, Gemade, Dumps Party For APC

Former Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade of the Social Democratic Party, has again decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Gemade, who was the candidate of the SDP in the last general election has dumped the party in a low key ceremony at the weekend in his village, Gemade Village, Mbajov, Mbawar Council Ward of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

Gemade, a former National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, dumped the APC for the SDP shortly before the 2019 general election.

He contested for the Benue North-East senatorial district but lost to the incumbent Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Speaking at the ceremony, the former lawmaker said he “returned to APC after a due consultations with the leadership of the party at the national, state, local and ward levels.”

While receiving him, Benue State Chairman of the party, Comrade Abba Yaro, expressed joy over his return

Speaking further, Yaro said that Gemade as an asset to the party. (Daily Post)