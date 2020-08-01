FA Cup: Mesut Ozil To Miss Out On Chelsea Clash

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea as speculations of an exit from the Emirates increase.



The German playmaker has not played under Mikel Arteta after the Premier League restarted in the middle of June and he will once again be watching on as his team-mates battle it out for FA Cup glory.

According to football reporter Chris Wheatley on Twitter, Ozil has been in Turkey over the last few days and therefore will not be involved at Wembley.

Further reports from Goal insist that Arsenal gave him the approval to head to Turkey as he wasn’t going to be involved.

The official word from Arsenal regarding Ozil’s omission in recent months is that he has been struggling with a back injury but there are doubts as to whether Arteta has the player in his first-team plans.

The former Real Madrid star and Germany World Cup winner is on a whopping £350,000-a-week salary at Arsenal – making him one of the Premier League’s highest-paid players – but he has been used sparingly this season and managed just one goal.