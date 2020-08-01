Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 and win the FA Cup for a record 14th time at Wembley Stadium.
Chelsea took the lead after five minutes thanks to a brilliantly-taken strike from Christian Pulisic – who became the first American to score in an FA Cup final.
But Arsenal equalised shortly before the half-hour as captain Aubameyang won and then perfectly converted his 28th goal of the season from the penalty spot.
Chelsea lost captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Pulisic to hamstring injuries either side of the interval and fell behind on 67 minutes when Aubameyang lifted a stunning second over Willy Caballero.
Chelsea hopes were extinguished six minutes later when Mateo Kovacic was sent off for a second bookable offence, as Arsenal used their numerical advantage to secure the first trophy of Mikel Arteta’s tenure and a place in next season’s Europa League.
(Sky Sports)
