Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 and win the FA Cup for a record 14th time at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea took the lead after five minutes thanks to a brilliantly-taken strike from Christian Pulisic – who became the first American to score in an FA Cup final.

But Arsenal equalised shortly before the half-hour as captain Aubameyang won and then perfectly converted his 28th goal of the season from the penalty spot.