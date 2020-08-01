Dayo Amusa Blames Actresses For Sexual Harassment In Movie Industry

Actress Dayo Amusa has said that actresses make themselves vulnerable to sexual harassment from movie producers.

According to her, the upcoming actresses are guilty of this because they chase after producers and directors.

The 37-year-old made this known in an interview with The Nation.

Asked if she had experienced sexual harassment in the industry, Dayo Amusa said, “No, I have not but something similar happened to me in my early years.”

“A director might see an upcoming (sic) actress and say I like you but you cannot be forced and it is so sad that these upcoming (sic) actresses are coming to fire the directors and producers to have their way.

“It’s not that the directors are the one taking advantage of them.

“Even the so-called girls as well come in making themselves vulnerable to the producers to get roles fast. So it takes two to tango.”

Dayo Amusa also revealed that despite the large size of the movie Industry, people still compete for space.

“I believe everybody wants to find their space and some people might see it as a competition but as far as I am concerned, the sky is so big for everybody to take his or her space.

“For anybody that thinks they have to go the extra mile, that’s their problem.

“Just do your thing because people are watching,” she told her interviewer.