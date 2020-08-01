Buhari Reacts As Olumide Akpata Emerged NBA Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will cooperate with Olumide Akpata, the new chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.
Akpata emerged the 30th NBA chairman after winning the election by a huge margin.
In reaction, Buhari hopes working with Akpata will help solve the challenges in the legal profession.
The president disclosed this in a congratulatory statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina.
“President Buhari trusts that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy”, Adesina wrote.
