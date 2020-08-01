BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Tells Worship Centers To Reopen From Aug 7

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that worship centres in the state will be permitted to reopen for services from Friday, August 7.
Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during a briefing on COVID-19 at the Lagos House in Marina area of the state, according to Channels TV.
While mosques will be reopened next week Friday, the governor said churches will follow suit on Sunday, August 9.
According to him, religious leaders must make available hand sanitisers, handheld thermometer checks, adding that the state government will ensure that social distancing is maintained.
More to come….
