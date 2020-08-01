Boko Haram Ambush Didn’t Shake Me, Zulum speaks

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that he remains unshaken and will continue to perform his duties without fear despite ambush on his convoy.

Recall that the governor’s convoy was in a heavy gun exchange as he visited Baga town in Kukawa Local Government on Wednesday.

According to a statement on Saturday through his spokesman, Isa Gusau, “The governor remains unfazed, unshaken. The well-being of Borno people are his top priority and he will continue to work in their best favour”, Gusau said.

Zulum thanked all Nigerians for their solidarity and prayers.

He appealed to citizens to be security conscious and to continue to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Elkanemi, has declared that leaders and citizens of the state are not safe.

The monarch spoke at the weekend when he paid Sallah homage to Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Shehu said: “Your Excellency, we are not happy about what happened in Baga. It is very unfortunate and a great pity. If the convoy of the Chief Security Officer of the state could be attacked, then wallahi nobody is safe.” (Daily Post)