Amaechi Speaks On Sovereignty Clause In Loan From China

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the loan the Federal Government got from China doesn’t affect the country’s sovereignty.
A Federal House of Representatives Committee had raised an alarm over a clause in the loan concerning Nigeria’s sovereignty.
Clearing the air while speaking on AIT, Amaechi stated that Nigeria opted for loan from China because of its low interest rates and repayment plan.
“No country will sign away its sovereignty. The clause says ‘I expect you to pay according to the terms that we agreed on, but if you don’t pay, when I come to collect the assets you used as guarantee, don’t wave your immunity at me and say you can’t touch our assets because we are a sovereign country.
“What you do is to give a sovereign guarantee, which is the clause generating reactions. And I’m ashamed by those interpreting it the other way,” Amaechi said.
