10 Die After Drinking Hand Sanitizer In Indian Town

Ten men have died in an Indian town after drinking alcohol-based hand sanitiser, as local liquor shops were closed due to a coronavirus lockdown.

The men, from the town of Kurichedu in Andhra Pradesh, were said to be dependent on alcohol, according to Sky News.

“Some people who are heavily addicted to alcohol had been consuming hand sanitizer for the high,” said Siddharth Kaushal, the top police official in the district.

“Alcohol is not available because of the lockdown, but hand sanitisers are easily available.”

Several other people who had also drunk sanitiser were discharged from hospital, Mr Kaushal said.

He added that some of those who died had other health conditions.