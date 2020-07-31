Why Insecurity In Kaduna State Gets More Attention – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that the insecurity in his state gets more attention because it has religious and ethnic connotations attached to it.

The governor also revealed that security challenges also exist in other parts of the country.

El-rufai made this known while speaking on Channels Television days after a fresh attack in Southern Kaduna.

He said: “I think the issue is not just in Kaduna State. We have security challenges all across the Northeast and Northwest.

“But I think what makes Kaduna’s case situation unique and headline-grabbing is because of the injection of religious and ethnic connotations to the attacks and the clashes between the various ethnic groups.

“Since Kaduna has a long history of ethno-religious intolerance, every criminal situation in the Northwest is given ethnic and religious connotation.

“That complicates things more difficult to resolve because religion, ethnicity and politics are identity issues.

“They are very emotive and people tend to lose their calm and their heads in situations like this. That’s what complicates the issues.”