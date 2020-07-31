UCL: Napoli President Wants Barcelona Game Not Played In Spain

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has suggested that the game against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League should not be played in Spain.

Napoli who were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Naples will be travelling to Spain on August to complete the round of 16 tie.

However, the recent spoke in COVID-19 in Spain has raised concerns with Laurentiis about Napoli taking a trip to the country.

“I hear a lot of perplexity and fear coming from Spain and they’re acting like nothing is wrong,” De Laurentiis told reporters.

“What does it take to say, ‘Don’t go to Barcelona but rather go to Portugal, Germany or Geneva?’

“If they’ve decided to play the Champions League in Portugal and the Europa League in Germany, I think we can go to Portugal or Germany for the round of 16.

“I don’t understand why it should stay in a city that has a really critical situation.”