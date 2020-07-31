Reopen Churches Or Face God’s Wrath – Evangelist Tells Government

Evangelist Kehinde Emmanuel Ola of the Christian Youth Evangelistic Ministry has told government at all levels to reopen churches or face the wrath of God.

Evangelist Ola who lamented the insincerity of the government on COVID-19 stated that he is ready to heal any patient as he urged the government to come forward with one.

Praising Bishop David Oyedepo and Apostle Suleman for being outspoken, he lambasted top pastors for being silent on the continued closure of churches.

He said, “Let me warn various governments at all levels in this country that it is high time the churches are reopened. Should our government turn deaf ears to this warning, God will visit His judgement on them.

“I do not believe there is Covidi19 in Nigeria, rather I want to believe that our leaders are not being sincere with the issue. I challenge anyone who claims there are victims of Covid-19 in Nigeria to call me and tell me where they are, I will personally go to such places and pray for healing for such patients and God will heal them. But it appears to me that the government is merely playing hide and seek with the issue of Covid-19 because we haven’t seen any patient of the disease shown to us in this country.

“The huge borrowing by our government is another matter that calls for serious concern. Our government seems to be putting us in the bondage of the West and make us subservient to them forever.

“We know about past leaders such as Obasanjo and Yar’Adua who paid our debts and didn’t incur more debts for us. Even Jonathan did fairly well.

“Our generals of God are keeping mum and we wonder why they are doing so. Yet, these are God’s men who the leaders listen to but they wouldn’t talk. It has been only Pastor David Oyedepo and Suleiman who have been daring to speak truth to power.

“I want to warn leaders who are playing games with Covid-19 and the destinies of Nigerians to beware because God’s wrath will be too heavy for them to bear. My fervent prayer is that God will very soon destroy satanic government in Nigeria,” he said.