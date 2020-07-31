Rape: MURIC Blames Parents For Poor Upbringing Of Male Children

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC has said that rape can be blamed on parents and the poor upbringing of male children.

MURIC Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola said that the poor upbringing of the male child is why they grow up with no regard for the female gender.

Akintola stated that male children need to be properly tutored to respect women and girls and to know the legal implication of rape.

He said, “In particular, many parents fail to teach their male children how to respect the other sex. They, therefore, grow up treating women and girls like underdogs. Most young boys commit rape without knowing the implications. They need to be properly tutored to respect women and girls and to know the legal implication of rape.

“Nigerians should borrow a leaf from the lessons of Id al-Kabir and from Islam in general. If all Nigerian parents tutor their children the way Prophet Luqman (peace be upon him) did in Qur’an 31:13 – 19, our youth will be better guided. Luqman told his son to ‘enjoin righteousness and forbid evil’. Rape is evil. It is an act of wickedness. It is barbaric.

“In the same vein, Prophet Ismail (peace be upon him) obeyed his father even when his father informed him that Allah had commanded him to sacrifice his son. He still told his father, ‘Do what you are told and you will see that I am one of those who are patient’ (Glorious Qur’an 37:102 – 103).”