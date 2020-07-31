PSG Win Coupe De La Ligue, Beat Lyon Via Shootouts

French giants, Paris St Germain, have won the 2020 French League Cup (Coupe De La Ligue) on Saturday night after beating Lyon on penalties. Lyon lost the match 6-5 on penalties after Friday’s French League Cup final finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Pablo Sarabia scored the decisive spot-kick in sudden death in the shoot-out after Keylor Navas had saved from Lyon’s Bertrand Traore.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”>🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 <a href=”https://t.co/KCWmwPtrKx”>pic.twitter.com/KCWmwPtrKx</a></p>— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) <a href=”https://twitter.com/PSG_English/status/1289324860368273408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 31, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js