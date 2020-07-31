Osimhen Confirms Move To Napoli, Reveals What He Can’t Wait To Do

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has said that he can’t wait to put on the jersey of Italian Serie A side, Napoli.

The Nigerian completed a move from Lille where he scored 18 goals in 38 matches and ended the French Ligue 1 as the fourth highest goal scorer.

Confirming his move, Osimhen tweeted: “Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey. Thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli”.

Lille also confirmed the move in a statement issued on its official website.

The club said that it is”proud to have counted in its ranks a player and a man like Victor Osimhen, who demonstrated in the Lille jersey as much talent and ambition as humility and professionalism.

“The club thanks him for all the emotions offered under his colors and is satisfied to have been able to accompany his progress and participate in his development at the highest level.

“Have a good trip, Victor. You will obviously always be welcome at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium”.