Northern Govs Mourn Passing Of Afenifere Chieftain, Fasanmi

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has mourned the death of elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi.

The NGF’s chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State released a statement on Friday.

Lalong in a condolence message on behalf of the Forum described the death of the elder statesman as a great loss to the Yoruba people and Nigeria as a whole given his enormous contributions to the political development of the country.

He said Pa Fasanmi played an active role in the enthronement of democracy and its sustenance through his roles as a legislator in the first and second Republics where he advocated for good governance, justice, and equity.

He condoled with his family, friends, political associates, and followers while praying to God to grant his soul eternal rest.