Northern Governors Forum Condemns Attack On Gov Zulum’s Convoy

The attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has been condemned by the Northern Governors Forum.

Zulum’s convoy was attacked while he was on his way to the Internally Displaced Persons camp to distribute palliatives for Sallah festivities.

The Northern Governors Forum described the attack as callous and intended to stop the governor’s effort which supports victims of violence in the state.

This was disclosed by the forum’s chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

He said, “This regrettable attack shows the desperation by enemies of peace and humanity at large to jeopardise all efforts towards making life easier for victims of violence in the state over the years.

”The Northern Governors Forum strongly condemns this attack and stands with Gov. Zulum who has demonstrated courage in personally reaching out to people in need despite the dangers.

”We urge him not to be deterred as he keeps working with security agencies to protect the lives and property of the people,” he said.