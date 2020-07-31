I Want To Help Osimhen Settle Down In Napoli – Mertens

Dries Mertens has said that he will help Victor Osimhen settle down when he finally seals a move from Lille to Napoli.

Osimhen looks very certain to seal a move to the Italian Serie A side after an impressive season at Lille.

If the deal pulls through, Mertens stated that his future is to help players like Osimhen coming from another country to settle in Naples.

“I want to help the team and the young people, that’s my future. I want to help Osimhen and Petagna, we can play together,” Mertens told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“It’s difficult to come from another country and settle in, we must help them fit in here.”

He added: “On Saturday we have an important match against Lazio, and we must be confident and ready.

“Anything can happen. It was strange when we first played behind closed doors against Inter, you could hear everything. I’m used to it by now.”