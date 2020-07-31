Gowon Tells Christians What To Do For Buhari To Avoid Nigeria’s Division

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has told Christians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari so as to avoid Nigeria’s division.

Gowon stated that some people with sinister motives are working to ensure that peace doesn’t reign in the country.

He made this known at a Thanksgiving service organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, where he was represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

He said, “You (Pam) are coming into the office at a time that we have very serious security challenges.

“I know President Muhammadu Buhari is doing a lot, but the challenges are still there. There are people with sinister motives, who wouldn’t want peace. I appeal to CAN to continue to pray, not only for Yakubu Pam, but for the President and all of us and for your dear country, so that Nigeria will not go asunder.

“I once made a comment that this country is too big and versed with a population of over 200 million.

”A scholar said that we are structurally complex and diverse. If our territorial integrity is undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play. We don’t have to toil with our unity…. We need to reestablish peace, push forward our agenda for our territorial integrity. We need to support the President. We can take our country to the next level because we have the human and material resources to do so.”