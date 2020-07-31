Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Bagudu tasks Muslims To Pray Against Insecurity

Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu has called on Muslims faithful to pray for peace to overcome the security challenges in the country.

During a Sallah message to mark the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, Bagudu urged Muslims to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, to stem further spread of the pandemic.

Bagudu stressed the need for the people to observe safety protocols such regular hand washing, use of face mask, sanitisers, social distancing and good personal hygiene.

He admonished the Muslims to observe the festive season in line with the teachings of Islam.

Bagudu said: “I call on the worshipers to use the sallah festive period to pray fervently for Nigeria, especially at this trying period of security challenges, we should also endeavour to pray for national unity.

“We should strive to extend charity to the less privileged and loved ones during the festive season. Remember; Eid-el-Kabir is an auspicious time to share love, respect and sympathy to one another.

“It be should be done to strengthen faith, piety, perseverance and patriotism towards ensuring the success of the Nigerian as an indomitable nation.”