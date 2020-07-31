Eid El Kabir: Buhari Wishes Muslims Safe And Happy Celebrations

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday wished all Muslim faithful in the country safe and happy celebrations as they mark the 2020 Eid-el Kabir festival.

The president who celebrated the festivity at home with his family released a statement on his official Twitter account.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with my family, this morning, in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. Once again I wish us all a safe and happy Eid. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/EidMubarak?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#EidMubarak</a> <a href=”https://t.co/nprDP4d0yV”>pic.twitter.com/nprDP4d0yV</a></p>— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MBuhari/status/1289140556493398016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 31, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He also urged all Muslims to put “into practice the noble teachings of our religion. We must put the fear of God in our daily activities in order to make our society better.”