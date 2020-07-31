Boko Haram: Nigerians Know We’ve Done Our Best – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians know that his administration has done its best concerning insecurity in the country.

Speaking at a Sallah service in Abuja, Buhari said that his administration inherited insurgency in the north and militancy in the south.

However, he acknowledged that security agents “could do much better” in the fight against insecurity.

“I wish Nigerians the best of luck,” he said in respect of the Eid-al-Adha marked nationwide on Friday.

“We want security, prosperity, and the wellbeing of all Nigerians.

“I want Nigerians to be very conscious of their country. What we inherited when we came around in 2016 was Boko Haram in the North East and the militants in the South-South. Nigerians know that we have done our best.

“What is coming up in North West and North Central is disturbing indeed. But I believe the military and the police and other law enforcement agencies, I think they could do much better in their duties.”