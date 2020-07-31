Avram Grant Speaks On Abramovich, Lampard And Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager, Avram Grant has said that the club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, would have sent him to Siberia had it been the club finished fourth place under his watch as it did under Frank Lampard.

Avram Grant who managed the club in 2007-2008 after Jose Mourinho was sacked ensured they secured a second-place finish in the English Premier League.

He also led them to the EFL final and the UEFA Champions League final which he lost to Tottenham and Manchester United respectively.

“I think it’s a good season, especially compared to how it began, without being allowed to buy players,” Grant told Stats Perform News.

“Compared to the requirement of Roman Abramovich, if I told him some years ago that fourth place would be good for him, probably he would send me to Siberia, but because of the situation before, I think it’s a good place. For Frank, I think it’s a big achievement.

“It’s his first year as a coach in the Premier League. Of course, he was a player with a lot of experience, but you cannot compare a player to a manager, and I think he’s managed the team very well.

“A lot of young players and he knew how to play them, how to give them a rest and when to push them. It’s a good base for the future, I was very pleased with his performance.”

He expressed the belief that Lampard will use the right mentality he had as a player to succeed as a manager.

“I was sure because he was always a leader. When you spoke with him, he had a different view about football,” Grant said.

“In my team at Chelsea there was a lot of leaders. I thought [Michael] Ballack would be a good coach, Didier [Drogba], John Terry, because there was a good personality and a lot of knowledge about football.

“Of course, having the knowledge is not the same, you have to pass the knowledge to players, you have to deal with the owner, the media, you have to deal with the supporters, but at the end of the day, you depend on the performance on the pitch – it’s results, especially at the top.”