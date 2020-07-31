Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Lampard Speaks On How He Feels About David Luiz

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has said he has huge respect for the club’s former player, David Luiz, who now plays for Arsenal.
Lampard stated this ahead of his side’s FA Cup final clash against Arenal.
Chelsea qualified for the final by beating Manchester United 3-1 while Arenal beat Manchester City 2-0 to book a spot in Wembley.
“No, [David] Luiz, is not a weak link, absolutely not,” Lampard said.
“I have huge respect for David, he was a top player in our 2012 campaign, and I know what a big player he can be for Arsenal.”
David Luiz joined Arsenal shortly after Lampard took over from Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.