Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Lampard Speaks On How He Feels About David Luiz

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has said he has huge respect for the club’s former player, David Luiz, who now plays for Arsenal.

Lampard stated this ahead of his side’s FA Cup final clash against Arenal.

Chelsea qualified for the final by beating Manchester United 3-1 while Arenal beat Manchester City 2-0 to book a spot in Wembley.

“No, [David] Luiz, is not a weak link, absolutely not,” Lampard said.

“I have huge respect for David, he was a top player in our 2012 campaign, and I know what a big player he can be for Arsenal.”

David Luiz joined Arsenal shortly after Lampard took over from Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.