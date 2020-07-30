RCCG, MFM, To Resume As Ogun Considers Reopening Worship Centers

The Ogun State government has announced that it will soon lift the ban on worship centers across the state.

This was disclosed by Governor Dapo Abiodun while addressing newsmen in the state.

The ban was placed to curb the spread of coronavirus which now has over 42,000 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

The governor warned that any worship center caught flouting the guidelines which will be given will face severe sanctions.

“As government, we will not hesitate to impose severe sanctions, including, but not limited to, lockdown on any Worship Centre that fails to comply with the laid down guidelines”, he said.

The development means major churches in the state will be getting ready to resume worship activities.

This includes the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Deeper Life Bible Church, Mountain of Fire and Miracles, MFM, etc.