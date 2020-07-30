President Buhari Comments On Death of Gen. Sam Momah

President Muhammadu Buhari commented on the death of Nigeria’s former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Momah.

Buhari described Momah as a former administrator, engineer and officer, who distinguished himself in academics and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military.

He said the former military administrator lived a memorable life, serving the country and humanity with all his God-given gifts.

President Buhari, in a statement signed by Spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged family members, friends and associates of the late politician to find solace in his huge investments “in people and institutions, which include the strategic roles he played in enhancing Nigeria’s educational system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.”

As a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, the President notes that Maj. Gen. served the army meritoriously, attracting many honours.

Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul.