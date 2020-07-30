NIDCOM Announces Return Of 158 Stranded Nigerians From Niger

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has announced the return of at least 158 stranded Nigerians from Niamey, Niger Republic.

The commission made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, adding that the returnees came via an Air Peace flight which landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

All 158 returnees who came in at 10.00 pm 29th July 2020 have tested negative for the deadly coronavirus, the commission’s statement revealed.

